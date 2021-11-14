Steelers LB T.J. Watt leaves game with leg injury

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
There’s been no official word from the Pittsburgh Steelers but linebacker T.J. Watt appeared to suffer a leg injury that forced him out of the game late in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions.

Watt suffered the injury while sacking Detroit quarterback Jared Goff. Watt was able to get himself off the field under his own power but was walking very gingerly. Watt headed straight to the blue injury tent once he got to the sidelines.

However, the Steelers might have dodged a bullet with Watt and anything serious according to NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinikhabwala. She reported that Watt is on the sidelines with his defense and has his helmet after being evaluated.

