Steelers LB T.J. Watt named to Sporting News All-Pro team

The offseason accolades for Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt continue to roll in. The team announced on Thursday that Watt had been named to the Sporting News All-Pro team. The Sporting News All-Pro team is voted on by all 32 NFL head coaches.

Watt has another remarkable season. He led the league in sacks with 19 which was the third time in his career. Watt is the only player ever to lead the league in sacks three times since sacks have been counted as an official stat.

The only remaining question for Watt is whether or not he will get his second Defensive Player of the Year award. Watt was named DPOY in 2021 when he tied the single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire