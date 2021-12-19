T.J. Watt becomes Steelers' single-season sack leader

Despite missing two games this season, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has become the Steelers franchise single-season sack leader with his 17th sack of the season. Watt took down Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the third down of Sunday’s game to break James Harrison’s record.

Watt continues to be a front runner for Defensive Player of the Year despite missing two games with an injury and being on a defensive unit that has struggled all season.

Watt currently leads the NFL in sacks and did the same in 2020. With three more games to play, The NFL season record for sacks is 22.5 by Michael Strahan and the way Watt is playing, that number could be in jeopardy as well.

