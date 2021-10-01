Steelers LB T.J. Watt says he’s on track to play vs Packers

Late last week when Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt addressed the media about his injured groin, he said the door was open for him to play. He ended up being downgraded from questionable to out the next day.

This week Watt seemed much more upbeat about his status and said he feels really good after going through a full practice on Friday. Watt was a full participant on the Steelers all-important Friday practice.

The Steelers defense really struggled to rush the passer last week without Watt and Alex Highsmith at outside linebacker. Getting Watt back on the field this week would go a long way toward slowing down Aaron Rodgers and that potent Green Bay Packers offense.

Sounds like TJ Watt will play Sunday at Green Bay: Watt: “I feel really good. I was able to have a full practice yesterday, full practice today. I feel really good about where my body's at and where I'm at going into the game.” pic.twitter.com/xFIf73iJUh — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 1, 2021

List