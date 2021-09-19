Steelers LB T.J. Watt questionable to return with groin injury

The injuries are really starting to pile up for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. Going into the game the team was already without defensive linemen Carlos Davis and Stephon Tuitt along with linebacker Devin Bush and cornerback Joe Haden. In game the Steelers lost nose tackle Tyson Alualu and now star outside linebacker T.J. Watt is questionable to return with a groin injury.

#Steelers LB T.J. Watt has a groin injury and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 19, 2021

