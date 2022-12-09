Steelers LB T.J. Watt clearly frustrated about injury-riddled season



Coming off of winning the Defensive Player of the Year and tying the record for most sacks in a season, things couldn’t be much worse for Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. Watt has missed all or part of nine games this season with a variety of injuries including the rib injury he is currently dealing with.Watt spoke to the press on Friday and there was no hiding his frustration over the struggles he has had this season with injuries and his missed time.

“It’s just been one thing after another this year, but I don’t want to miss any more games,” Watt said.

In five games this season Watt has only mustered 1.5 sacks and 22 tackles. While there is no denying how much better the overall defense is when Watt is on the field, individually the year has been a letdown for Watt and injuries are to blame.

List

Steelers vs Ravens: 4 bold predictions for this week

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire