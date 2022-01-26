Steelers LB T.J. Watt named PFWA Defensive Player of the Year

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
The Pro Football Writers of America announced its annual end-of-season NFL awards on Wednesday. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Watt tied the single-season sack record in 2021 when he notched 22.5 sacks in 15 games. Watt also led the league with 39 quarterback hits, 21 tackles for loss and 3 fumble recoveries.

The Steelers and Watt agreed on a four-year, $112 million contract extension just before the start of the season. Despite the struggles of the team, Watt earned every penny.

