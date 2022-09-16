Steelers LB T.J. Watt running at practice despite being on IR

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers placed outside linebacker T.J. Watt on IR designated to return with a pectoral tear. This means Watt is out for a minimum of four weeks. But if this video provided by Steelers reporter Josh Rowntree is any indication, Watt is already anxious to get back and isn’t going to miss any more time than absolutely necessary.

In the video you can see Watt running around the practice field with no sling or anything on his injury. Watt is one of the toughest guys in the league and while you can’t read too much into this, just the fact Watt is out there says a lot about him as a player and a leader on this defense.

Well here’s a good sight. TJ Watt running around at #Steelers practice this morning. No obvious sling or anything on. @937theFan pic.twitter.com/qSJ19KKLk8 — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) September 16, 2022

