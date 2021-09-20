Steelers LB T.J. Watt appears to avoid major injury setback

The Pittsburgh Steelers were without star defender T.J. Watt for the majority of their Week 2 loss to the Raiders. He was sidelined early on with a groin injury and didn’t return.

Groin injuries can often be tricky and linger for weeks. That doesn’t seem to be the case for Watt — it appears he could play versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport).

We should have a more clear update from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin from his weekly press conference tomorrow.

#Steelers LB TJ Watt, knocked out with a groin injury, has a chance to play this Sunday, I’m told. A good sign that — regardless of if he plays or not — it’s not a major injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2021

