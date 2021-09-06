Steelers LB T.J. Watt continues his faux holdout

TJ Watt's practice participation today was no different than training camp, Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten confirms. Watt was at every training camp practice, but worked only in individuals and was off to the side doing his own work during team periods. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 6, 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers got to work on Monday preparing for their Week One matchup with the Buffalo Bills. One player who was present, sort of, was outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

Steelers communications representative Burt Lauten announced to the media that Watt continues his individual work at practice but is opting not to participate in any team activities.

I know no one wants to call this a holdout because Watt is technically present but let’s call it what it is. A holdout. Watt and the Steelers are trying to come together on a massive new contract extension for Watt but it appears as long as there’s no new deal in place, Watt will not risk injury at practice in the meantime. Hopefully, when head coach Mike Tomlin addresses the media on Tuesday, he will offer some clarity on the sitaution.

List