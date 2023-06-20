Steelers LB T.J. Watt answers the uncomfortable question exactly right

First off, if you aren’t taking some time each week to watch the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, you really don’t know what you are missing. Roethlisberger takes the opportunity to be candid and bring out the candid side of current and former Steelers.

In the latest episode, Roethlisberger brought on outside linebacker T.J. Watt and he asked a question that would have gotten any reporter vilified if they asked to a player in a press conference. But the resume of Roethlisberger allows him the freedom to ask the uncomfortable questions and plays are willing to answer.

Roethlisberger asked Watt in a few more words if he ever got frustrated on the sidelines after the defense would make a stop or be playing well and he had to watch the Steelers offense struggling to move the football and score.

Watt was a true pro when he answered that he and his fellow defensive players didn’t get frustrated with the offense and just focused on doing their job.

The problem with this is when the offense can’t sustain drives, it keeps running the defense back onto the field with no rest and this seriously hinders their ability to do that job.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire