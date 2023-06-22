Steelers LB T.J. Watt sets standard for NFL pass rushers since 2017

If you love pass rushers, it is a great time to be an NFL fan. It seems that every team has a player who excels at getting after the quarterback. It is an absolute must in the league. The standard for pass rushers since 2017 has been Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.

No player in the NFL has had more sacks than Watt since the Steelers drafted him in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. Here is how the top 10 break down.

1 - T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Even after missing seven games in 2022, Watt is the top pass rusher in the NFL since joining the league. Watt 77.5 sacks in just 87 games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The things Donald does as an interior pass rusher have never been seen before. Donald has 75.0 in 90 games as a defensive tackle

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Garrett is the last guy in the top tier of pass rushers since 2017 with 74.5 sacks in 84 games.

Jordan is among the standard when it comes to pass-rushing interior defensive linemen. Jordan has 69.0 sacks in 96 games.

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

It feels like Chandler Jones has been sacking quarterbacks forever but he isn’t slowing down. Jones has 65.0 sacks in just 83 games.

Advertisement

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jones has quickly established himself as one of the top interior defensive linemen in the NFL. Jones has 63.0 sacks in 91 games.

The Steelers saw plenty of Judon during his time with the Baltimore Ravens. Judon has 58.5 sacks in 96 games.

8 - Yannick Ngakoue, free agent

It is remarkable to think a player like Ngakoue is currently a free agent with 57.0 sacks in 94 games since 2017.

The former first-round pick continues to play well despite being 32 years old. Mack has played in 86 games and has 54.5 sacks.

10 - Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Watt’s teammate continues to defy his age and improve. Heyward has 53.5 sacks in 96 games.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire