Steelers LB T.J. Watt on the type of offensive tackle he likes to face: ‘It doesn’t matter’

There aren’t many players in the NFL who are comparable to Pittsburgh Steelers edge T.J. Watt when it comes to rushing the passer. No player in the NFL has had more sacks since Watt came into the league in 2017. This is made even more remarkable when you consider he missed seven games in 2022.

Part of what makes Watt the best pass rusher in the league is it really doesn’t matter who he goes up against, he is confident he will win. Watt was recently on the Footbahlin’ with Ben podcast and Ben Roethlisberger asked him if he’s rather have a big strong tackle who isn’t as quick or a smaller, quick tackle who isn’t as strong.

Watt didn’t hesitate with his answer. “It doesn’t matter.”

When it comes to Watt, he’s one of those rare talents who not only elevates the play of those around him but forces the opposing offenses to account for on every play.

The Steelers have been fortunate to have several guys like this over the years including Troy Polamalu, James Harrison, Rod Woodson, Joe Greene and Mel Blount to just name a few. When it is all said and done, Watt is going to be mentioned among the all-time greats, not just in Steelers history but NFL history.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire