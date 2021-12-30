Steelers LB T.J. Watt partners with New Era to raise money for UPMC Children’s Hospital

This is the time of year when the more good news we can see the better. And given how back the Pittsburgh Steelers season has gone, it’s great to read a story like this.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has partnered with New Era to make a new special edition knit with $5 from each sale going to the UPMC Children’s Hospital Free Care Fund. This fund helps pay for the free and uncompensated care the UPMC Children’s Hospital provides. Watt designed the hat and as well as being for sale, it will be given to all the patients at the hospital.

Watt a way to give back to the community! @_TJWatt & New Era teamed up to design a @steelers knit hat that will benefit UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh for every one sold! Get yours now at the #Steelers Pro Shop at @heinzfield or online ⬇️ — Steelers Pro Shop (@SteelersShop) December 29, 2021

