Steelers LB T.J. Watt keeps goals for 2022 simple: ‘We’ve got to win a Super Bowl. Simple as that’

Last season, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt not only tided the single-season sack record but finally won Defensive Player of the Year. It was a huge season for him from an individual accolades standpoint. But if you have followed Watt’s career at all, you know it is never about individual acclaim and all about the team.

Watt was asked how he follows up such a huge season and Watt made it all about the team. “We’ve got to win a Super Bowl,” Watt said. “Simple as that.”

Pittsburgh is going to lean heavily on Watt again this season to keep opposing quarterbacks under duress and help a secondary with some new moving parts.

Watt has 72 career sacks in his five-year career and is third on the team’s all-time list. With what would be considered a down season of only 9 sacks, Watt will become the career franchise sack leader in the upcoming season. Considering how well he has played, he could break that record by Halloween.

List

Takeaways from the Steelers Thursday training camp practice

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire