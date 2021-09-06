Steelers LB T.J. Watt expected to be at Monday’s practice

According to Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Dale Lolley, linebacker T.J. Watt is expected to be at the team’s Monday practice whether he has a new contract extension or not.

The team will begin preparations for their first regular-season game of the year on Monday and having Watt in the fold would be huge. Pittsburgh is preparing to take on the Buffalo Bills who beat the Steelers last season.

But before we get too excited about this report, it should be noted that Watt attended practice throughout the offseason from training camp all the way to preseason. He just didn’t really do much of anything. Watt could show up today and stand around and the team seems to be content with this setup.

It goes without saying the Steelers could use Watt on the field with his team. But this doesn’t feel like a situation he or the organization is terribly concerned with. Which by itself is concerning. Watt is scheduled to make just over $10 million this season which you would think is motivation enough to get on the field but fans who are calm now might want to start thinking about a Steelers defense without him if a deal can’t get done.

