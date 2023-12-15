Steelers LB T.J. Watt clarifies he was cleared on Thursday night

On Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt took a big hit to the head on the first play of the game. Watt was checked out but stayed in the game. The day after the game, Watt was placed in the concussion protocol where he remained until this Thursday.

Watt spoke to the media about his return and he made sure to be very clear that he was cleared to return after the examination in the blue medical tent. The NFL and NFLPA were looking into the situation in part due to the fact that the hit was so severe and shortly after it, Watt swapped out for a very dark tinted visor.

TJ Watt walks through the process he went thru dealing with a concussion Thursday night #Steelers pic.twitter.com/e5xKCHFMet — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) December 14, 2023

When asked about the switch, Watt snapped back and said he wouldn’t get into the specifics of why he did it but pointed out he typically wears a visor. Watt’s fellow starting outside linebacker Alex Highsmith also came out of concussion protocol on Thursday and both are expected to play Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire