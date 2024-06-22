Steelers LB T.J. Watt talks his football mortality and lack of playoff success

It’s hard to imagine that Pittsburgh Steelers edge defender T.J. Watt will turn 30 this year. It doesn’t feel like Watt has been playing for seven seasons already but it’s the reality.

Watt spoke to The Athletic recently and talked about how long he’s played, how long he wants to play, and his goals going forward.

“I don’t know if I want to play forever, but who knows? It is too hard to say. J.J said he didn’t want to play super long, then things happened and he ended up playing longer. I won’t know until that moment comes. I feel great right now, so I am kind of just living in the moment.”

Watt is the Steelers franchise sack leader, hold the NFL single-season sack record, has a Defensive Player of the Year and is the only player in NFL history to lead the league in sacks three times.

But you know what he doesn’t have? A playoff win. The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016, making all the hard work and effort Watt puts out meaningless in the big picture. This matters to Watt but he’s not going to stop doing everything he can to help the team finally get that elusive playoff win.

