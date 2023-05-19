Steelers LB T.J. Watt takes unscheduled dip in his pool
Check out this video Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt shared on social media on Thursday. Watt was cleaning his pool and his outdoor camera caught him slipping and falling into his pool while his dog looked on. No harm was done but it’s pretty hilarious that Watt was willing to share the whole embarrassing moment.
Warning.. The activity in this video may be dangerous… don’t try at home.. (I am completely ok 😂) pic.twitter.com/IiXt5xQmsh
— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) May 18, 2023
More Steelers Wire News!
Financial terms of Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky's new contract
Steelers sign free agent OL Dylan Cook
2 Steelers assistant coaches headed to NFL Coach Accelerator Program