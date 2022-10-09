Steelers LB T.J. Watt to miss additional time after knee surgery

It seems the return of Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will have to wait a bit longer. Watt has missed the last three games as he recovers from a partially torn pectoral but now as his return looms, it is a knee he is worried about.

NFL reporters Adam Schefter and Brooke Pryor have both reported that Watt had arthroscopic knee surgery which will delay his return to the field.

Pittsburgh is winless without Watt in the lineup and the defense is a shell of its former self without him. This delay could extend Watt’s recovery all the way to the bye week. If this happens and the season is lost, it would raise questions about the value of putting Watt on the field at all this season if there is nothing to play for.

Pittsburgh’s reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery that now is likely to delay his return by another week or two, sources told @bepryor and me. More on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and here:https://t.co/zyVaQApO8U — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2022

