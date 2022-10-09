Steelers LB T.J. Watt to miss additional time after knee surgery

9
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

It seems the return of Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will have to wait a bit longer. Watt has missed the last three games as he recovers from a partially torn pectoral but now as his return looms, it is a knee he is worried about.

NFL reporters Adam Schefter and Brooke Pryor have both reported that Watt had arthroscopic knee surgery which will delay his return to the field.

Pittsburgh is winless without Watt in the lineup and the defense is a shell of its former self without him. This delay could extend Watt’s recovery all the way to the bye week. If this happens and the season is lost, it would raise questions about the value of putting Watt on the field at all this season if there is nothing to play for.

List

Steelers vs Bills: What to expect when the Steelers are on offense

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Steelers' T.J. Watt has return delayed after additional knee surgery

    T.J. Watt was already out due to a torn pectoral muscle.

  • Report: T.J. Watt’s return will be delayed by knee surgery

    As Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt continues to recover from a pectoral injury suffered in Week One, his return will be delayed by an injury that he suffered in the preseason. According to ESPN.com, Watt recently had arthroscopic knee surgery. The procedure traces to a low hit Watt absorbed from Lions tight end T.J. Watt in [more]

  • Brain injury foundation honors Noll’s legacy, makes advances for the future

    two years after Noll’s death in 2014, Rooney started the Chuck Noll Foundation For Brain Injury Research, where Arthur J. Rooney II is also the foundation chairman. Its goal is to fund early-stage research into the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of brain injuries, which all these years later remain a great need in sports.

  • Riding the Bus — and his putter: Steelers beat Jaguars in charity golf event

    With Ben Roethlisberger pounding deep drives and Jerome Bettis draining five birdie putts, the duo beat the Jaguars team of Tony Boselli, Josh Scobee.

  • An Enormous Explosion Caused A Bridge Between Crimea And Russia That Is Crucial To Putin's War Plans To Collapse

    Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made a cryptic comment that many took to be commenting on the clouds of smoke and fire from the explosion.View Entire Post ›

  • Mariners erase seven-run deficit to sweep Blue Jays, advance to ALDS - and bring playoff baseball home

    Seattle, which will face the Astros, overcomes an 8-1 deficit, including scoring three runs on a collision that injured George Springer.

  • Miami Hurricanes lose ACC opener, fall to 2-3 as the misery continues for Mario Cristobal | Opinion

    The Coastal Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference is so winnable, so wide open. We say “wide open” when we are being gentle, and generous, and would rather not say that wide open in this case means no dominant college football team has presented itself. No special or consistent team, even.

  • Joe Biden Ribs Republicans With Deadpan Response To 'Socialist' Slam

    The president mocked conservatives who are now asking for money from his infrastructure program after they'd voted against it.

  • NFL, NFLPA release findings into review of Tua’s concussion check and alter protocol

    In a joint statement released on Saturday, the NFL and NFL Players Association said that the team physician and unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check on Sept. 25 followed the league’s step-by-step protocols but “the outcome in this case was not what was intended when the Protocol was drafted.”

  • See Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher exchange handshake before Alabama-Texas A&M

    Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher exchanged a handshake and struck a conversation before Alabama football's game against Texas A&M on Saturday.

  • Steelers signing LB Ryan Anderson to 53-man roster

    Pittsburgh moves Ryan Anderson up off the practice squad.

  • Tua Tagovailoa would have been sidelined if new NFL concussion policy was in place

    The NFL and NFLPA agree that Tua Tagovailoa should not have been allowed to return after hitting his head and stumbling in the Bills game. So they changed a rule.

  • A Pennsylvania prison gets a Scandinavian-style makeover – and shows how the US penal system could become more humane

    Prisoners and staff share responsibility for taking care of the fish tank at the 'Little Scandinavia' housing unit in a Pennsylvania prison. Commonwealth Media ServicesThe United States has the largest number of people incarcerated in the world – about 25% of all people imprisoned worldwide are in American prisons and jails. Overcrowding, violence and long sentences are common in U.S. prisons, often creating a climate of hopelessness for incarcerated people, as well as people who work there. Add

  • Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers prediction and keys to the game

    The Bills return to Highmark Stadium to host Pittsburgh and Sal Maiorana has the in-depth preview of the game.

  • 'His Dark Materials' fans get 'goosebumps' as series three trailer is unveiled

    The new series is expected to air this year.

  • NFL Week 5 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

    Here are the betting odds for NFL Week 5, including moneylines, point spreads and over/under.

  • Pats list QB Mac Jones as ‘doubtful’ for Sunday’s game, rookie Bailey Zappe expected to start

    Rookie QB Bailey Zappe is expected to get the start for the Patriots this weekend, as Mac Jones continues to deal with an injury to his left ankle.

  • John Johnson: Browns have to be locked it defensively or we’ll get torched by Justin Herbert

    After the Jets beat the Browns in Week Two, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the team’s defense wasn’t on the same page and that needed to change for the team to have more success. The last two weeks have shown signs of improvement, but the Falcons were still able to make enough plays [more]

  • The growing ties between Russia and North Korea, explained

    STORY: [THE GROWING TIES BETWEEN RUSSIA AND NORTH KOREA]North Korea is cashing in on Moscow’s need for friends.As Russia’s isolation over its war in Ukraine continues to grow, it has seen increasing value in its relationship with North Korea.Here’s how relations began for the two nations, and how they are becoming closer.[POLITICAL BACKING]Communist North Korea was formed in the early days of the Cold War with backing from the Soviet Union.North Korea later battled the South and its western allies to a stalemate in the 1950-1953 Korean War.The country was heavily reliant on Soviet aid for decades.When the Soviet Union collapsed in the 1990s, it sparked a deadly famine in the North.Pyongyang’s leaders have tended to use Beijing and Moscow to balance each other.But Kim Jong Un has had relatively cold relationships with both countries – after they joined the U.S. in imposing strict sanctions over North Korea’s nuclear tests.(Location: Vladivostok, Russia)In 2019, Kim and Putin met for the first time in a summit after Kim took steps to repair ties.Since then, Russia has joined China in opposing new sanctions, vetoing a U.S.-led push in May and publicly splitting the United Nations Security Council since it started punishing Pyongyang in 2006.[UKRAINE WAR SUPPORT]North Korea has reciprocated with public support for Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.It was one of the only countries to recognize the independence of breakaway Ukrainian regions.This week it expressed support for Russia’s proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine.Some political analysts have theorized that this mutual support has ushered in a new geopolitical reality.The U.S. has said that Russia approached North Korea about buying millions of rounds of ammunition and other weapons to refill its stockpile.Both countries have denied that claim.[ECONOMIC TIES]The vast majority of North Korea’s trade goes through China.But Russia is a potentially important partner – especially for oil, experts say.Moscow has denied breaking U.N. sanctions, but Russian tankers have been accused of helping evade caps on oil exports to North Korea.Trade and human contact between the countries came to a nearly complete halt when the health crisis began, as North Korea imposed strict border lockdowns…though local government reports seem to indicate that some of those restrictions will soon be lifted.Russian officials have even discussed employing North Korean workers in the breakaway regions in Ukraine... despite a ban on arrangements like that by the UN Security Council.

  • KU football facility improvements to be ‘incredibly significant in magnitude,’ AD says

    Travis Goff says KU ‘won’t cut any corners on what it’s going to take to have an incredible fan experience,’ at KU football games in Booth Memorial Stadium.