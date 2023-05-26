Steelers LB T.J. Watt says Cam Heyward ‘goes to dark places’ in the offseason

Everyone deals with failure or missing out on expectations differently. 2022 was a huge season of ups and downs for the Pittsburgh Steelers but ultimately was a massive letdown when the team missed the playoffs.

A big reason the Steelers missed the playoffs was because of the absence of linebacker T.J. Watt. Watt spoke to the media after the second day of OTAs and he talked about why he distances himself from his friend and teammate Cam Heyward after a failed season like 2022.

“I talked to him a good amount, but he definitely goes to dark places early in the offseason,” said Watt of Heyward. “I try to avoid him as much as possible, and not drag me any darker.”

It’s always interesting to see how active and visual players are just after a season like this. Some players, like Heyward fall off the grid completely while they go to these dark places and contemplate what comes next. Meanwhile, other guys never miss a beat and it seems that no matter how bad the season goes, it doesn’t affect them personally at all.

