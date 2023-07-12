Steelers LB T.J. Watt announces he and his brother will be on a Wheaties box together

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt made a huge announcement on his Instagram page. Watt said he and his older brother J.J. will appear on the Wheaties box together.

Growing up my brothers and I would sit at the breakfast table together and share “the breakfast of champions” while reading the inspiring biographies of the cover athletes. Fast forward to today, I am incredibly humbled and honored to be on the cover of this years box with my brother @jjwatt . Starting in August, you will be able to grab a box at your grocery store and learn more about our story.

For an athlete, there is something special about earning the privilege of being on the Wheaties box. Be sure to click the link below because this video is hilarious.

Wheaties have been putting athletes on the cover of their boxes since 1934. The first athlete to grace the cover was Lou Gehrig. Multiple Steelers have been on the cover over the years including Joe Greene and Franco Harris.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire