Steelers LB Robert Spillane signs RFA tender

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Friday that reserve inside linebacker Robert Spillane signed his one-year restricted free agent tender. Keeping Spillane in the fold was vital after the team terminated the contract of Joe Schobert.

Spillane will make $2.433 million in 2022 backing up Devin Bush and Myles Jack. Spillane has been with the Steelers for three seasons and during that time has 11 starts and 113 total tackles.

Pittsburgh brought in Jack as a free agent this offseason to add athleticism to the position but make no mistake, Spillane’s physical playstyle will always have a place on this defense as well as on special teams.

Spillane will compete with Buddy Johnson, Marcus Allen and Ulysees Gilbert for a spot on the depth chart this offseason but his experience and production will certainly give him a leg up.

