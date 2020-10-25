Steelers LB Robert Spillane sells out on huge stop on Derrick Henry

Robert Spillane on his tackle of Derrick Henry on the one-yard line: "There's no going slow into the hole. I took all my force with me. TJ was there to help as well and we were able to bring him down." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 25, 2020





One of the biggest questions going into Sunday’s game with the Tennessee Titans was how would Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane play in place of Devin Bush. The boxscore will tell you Spillane had three tackles but one of those was huge.

How huge? Just watch the video below in case you missed the huge stop Spillane got on Titans running back Derrick Henry.

I still can't get over how hard this collision between Spillane and Henry was… 😨





Spillane had to leave the game after the hit and pointed to his shoulder as the left the field but he did his job. Spillane talked about the play. “There’s no going slow into the hole,” Spillane said. “I took all my force with me. TJ was there to help as well and we were able to bring him down.”

I’m not sure if Spillane is the long-term answer at inside linebacker and the Steelers might still need to add some talent but for one week Spillane proved himself against one the biggest, most physical backs in the NFL and lived to tell the tale.

