Steelers give LB Robert Spillane ROFR tender offer

The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to retain reserve inside linebacker Robert Spillane. ESPN Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor says Pittsburgh is giving Spillane, a restricted free agent, a right of first refusal offer. This would pay him $2.4 million in the upcoming season.

Another team could offer Spillane a contract and even sign with another team but only if the Steelers allow it. If this happens, because of the type of tender, Pittsburgh would not receive any draft compensation.

Spillane has been a key special teams player and backup on defense the last two seasons. When Devin Bush tore his ACL in 2020, Spillane started seven games in his place and then four more in 2021.

The Steelers have given ILB Robert Spillane a right of first refusal tender, per source. Means he’d be on the books for about $2.4M in 22. Steelers can match any offer, but they don’t get compensation if they decide not to match. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 14, 2022

