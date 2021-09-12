Steelers LB Robert Spillane deactived due to pregame injury

Curt Popejoy
It seems the plan was for Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane to play this week against the Buffalo Bills with rookie linebacker Buddy Johnson on the inactive list. However, Spillane suffered a shin injury in pregame warmups, pushing Johnson to the gameday roster and Spillane will sit.

