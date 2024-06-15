Steelers LB Payton Wilson doesn’t lack confidence: ‘I wanna be the best in the world’

When the Pittsburgh Steelers signed linebacker Patrick Queen in free agency, the inside linebacker position got a huge boost. You might have thought they were done but it was just the beginning for Pittsburgh. The team then went into the 2024 NFL draft and got one of the biggest bargains when they chose linebacker Payton Wilson at the end of the third round.

Wilson was absolutely dominant in college and played with an NFL level of confidence. A confidence he still has after the first few weeks of OTAs. Wilson talked after OTA practice and didn’t hold back talking about what his goals are.

“I’m just super excited to go to Latrobe and compete,” Wilson said. “Like I said since I was a youngin’, I wanna be the best in the world. … I’m gonna come in and I’m gonna help this team win a Super Bowl.”

In 2023, Wilson was the heart of the North Carolina State defense. He finished with 138 total tackles, six sacks, three interceptions and recovered two fumbles. Wilson will compete with veteran Elandon Roberts for reps at inside linebacker next to Queen.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire