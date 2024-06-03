Steelers LB Patrick Queen says Pittsburgh has ‘better atmosphere’ than Baltimore

Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen hasn’t been shy about voicing his pleasure with his new squad since signing with Pittsburgh back in March, nor has he been shy about giving his thoughts on his former team, the Baltimore Ravens.

Queen made the jump to Pittsburgh from their biggest rival, and highlighted Mike Tomlin as a big reason why during his introductory press conference. The former first-round pick also told Derrick Bell of Steelers Now that winning right now was a big reason he took less money than what some other teams were offering to come to Pittsburgh during an appearance on Bell’s YouTube Channel.

Now, Queen says the atmosphere in Pittsburgh is better than in Baltimore.

“It’s a better atmosphere here for me,” Queen told Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “Everybody is cool, the people are cool, the players are cool, the food spots are better… I’m more of a true food guy than a seafood guy… It’s a better atmosphere for me here.”

And while Queen’s at it, why not continue to pile on? The only way he could have dunked on Baltimore harder was if he said Kodak Black’s music is terrible, Stavros Halkias isn’t funny, and crabcakes taste like sweaty feet and broken dreams.

The star linebacker will obviously have his naysayers from Baltimore, and they will certainly be letting him hear how they feel about him when he returns in Week 16. That said, their loss is Pittsburgh’s gain as the Steelers are primed to have one of the best linebacking groups in football with Queen, rookie Payton Wilson, and Elandon Roberts as well as Cole Holcomb once he returns from injury.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire