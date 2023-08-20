Steelers LB Nick Herbig continues huge preseason

A strong case can be made that the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie playing the best football is outside linebacker Nick Herbig. Coming in as a fourth-round pick, Herbig has come on strong and really shown some skills as a playmaker.

On Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, Herbig continued the strong preseason that started with 1.5 sacks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

Herbig has taken full advantage of his opportunities this preseason and his game from Wisconsin is translating well to the NFL. He fits perfectly in the Steelers scheme and his speed and technical skills have more than made up for any lack of size or strength.

In 2022, Herbig had 11.0 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in 11 games at Wisconsin. He, along with veteran Markus Golden might give the Steelers the best backup pass rushers in the league.

