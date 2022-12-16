Steelers LB Myles Jack DOUBTFUL vs Panthers

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers put out the game status report for Sunday’s game versus the Carolina Panthers. Despite having multiple players limited during the week, the Steelers only have two players with a designation. The big name is quarterback Kenny Pickett who is listed as doubtful with a concussion but the Steelers could also be without starting inside linebacker Myles Jack.

Jack is also listed as doubtful with a groin injury. If Jack can’t go, veteran Robert Spillane should get the start. Spillane has been the best inside linebacker on the team for much of the season. It also means rookie Mark Robinson should be active.

The Steelers signed Jack in the offseason to add athleticism and physicality to the defense he’s underwhelmed. Carolina is going to come in and want to be physical and run the ball so it makes sense if Jack isn’t 100 percent that Spillane should get the reps.

List

Steelers Week 15 7-round mock draft update

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire