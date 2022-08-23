Steelers LB Mark Robinson giving flashbacks of Vince Williams

One of the best surprises of the Pittsburgh Steelers training camp has been the play of rookie linebacker Mark Robinson. The team’s seventh-round pick has burst on the scene since the start of preseason and put together some impressive film in two games.

It’s impossible to watch Robinson flying to the football and not see prime Vince Williams. Robinson only played linebacker for one year at Ole Miss but his instincts are impressive. He works downhill in a hurry and finishes every play with absolute disregard for his opponent’s health and safety.

Williams spent eight seasons in the NFL after being a sixth-round pick back in 2013. He started 69 games for the Steelers and finished his career with 479 tackles and 20.5 sacks.

I’m not quite ready to say Robinson is going to make Devin Bush expendable but there’s no denying he’s been the second-best inside linebacker on the team in preseason. He’s definitely been good enough to make the final 53-man roster and bump one of the veterans.

NFL analyst and former player Brian Balldinger broke down some of his film and came away impressed.

.@Steelers have a famous saying, “the standard is the standard” and Mark Robinson is a nuclear explosion waiting to burst on every play…but it’s a controlled violence. I can see Mike T. Jumping out of his film chair when he sees these hits #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/btycVu6IHj — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 21, 2022

