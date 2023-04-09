Steelers LB Marcus Allen keeping busy at NFL broadcast bootcamp

Despite not having a contract yet, Pittsburgh Steelers free agent linebacker Marcus Allen is still keeping busy this offseason. Allen shared the post below on social media upon attending the NFL broadcast boot camp.

It was an absolute blessing and privilege to attend the NFL broadcast boot camp. Being in the presence of my peers as well as the awesome professionals who were kind and gracious enough to share with us what it takes to excel on the other side of the screen was an experience I won’t forget!! Looking forward to continue to learn and grow from the knowledge that was given this past week🙏🏽. Thank you again!!!

As far as Allen’s future with the team goes, it is very unclear. He is a free agent and there’s been no word on if the Steelers are interested in re-signing him or if any other teams have any interest in bringing him in. Pittsburgh has made it clear this offseason that they want to go a completely different direction having not brought back any of the top inside linebackers from last season.

More Steelers Wire News!

No news is good news for the Steelers this offseason What is the Steelers biggest draft need after free agency? Steelers host CB Darius Rush for Top 30 visit

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire