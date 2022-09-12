Steelers LB Malik Reed ready to be the next man up

It is unclear how long Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt will be out but it sounds like the Steelers are ready. As teams were making their final cuts, Pittsburgh worked a trade with the Denver Broncos to land outside linebacker Malik Reed and the trade is looking smarter all the time.

Reed said on Money hs is ready to be the next many up if Watt has to miss time. Being a starter is nothing new to Reed. Reed started 34 games in three seasons with the Broncos and has 15 career sacks during that stretch.

Watt suffered a pec injury at the end of Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals but there’s been nothing official from the team in terms of the type or severity of the injury. If Watt does have to miss and Reed steps into the starting lineup, the primary backup will be Jamir Jones.

Malik Reed is “definitely ready” to be the next man up filing in for TJ Watt as Steelers LOLB pic.twitter.com/4TgxxgORuc — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 12, 2022

