Steelers LB Malik Reed healthy scratch vs Ravens

Inactives are out for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens ahead of their Sunday Night Football showdown. For the Steelers, the one big surprise is outside linebacker Malik Reed. Reed has been the team’s primary backup at outside linebacker for much of the season and started in place of T.J. Watt while he was on IR. But this week he is a healthy scratch. Pittsburgh is opting for more big bodies to attempt to slow down the Ravens rushing attack.

Steelers Inactives

No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph

No. 21 DB Tre Norwood

No. 50 LB Malik Reed

No. 53 G Kendrick Green

No. 54 LB Tae Crowder

No. 91 DT Jonathan Marshall

Ravens Inactives

No. 8 QB Lamar Jackson

No. 17 RB Kenyan Drake

No. 24 CB Marcus Peters

No. 63 C Trystan Colon

No. 86 TE Nick Boyle

No. 90 LB David Ojabo

No. 93 DE Calais Campbell

