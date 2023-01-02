Steelers LB Malik Reed healthy scratch vs Ravens
Inactives are out for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens ahead of their Sunday Night Football showdown. For the Steelers, the one big surprise is outside linebacker Malik Reed. Reed has been the team’s primary backup at outside linebacker for much of the season and started in place of T.J. Watt while he was on IR. But this week he is a healthy scratch. Pittsburgh is opting for more big bodies to attempt to slow down the Ravens rushing attack.
Steelers Inactives
No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph
No. 21 DB Tre Norwood
No. 50 LB Malik Reed
No. 53 G Kendrick Green
No. 54 LB Tae Crowder
No. 91 DT Jonathan Marshall
Ravens Inactives
No. 8 QB Lamar Jackson
No. 17 RB Kenyan Drake
No. 24 CB Marcus Peters
No. 63 C Trystan Colon
No. 86 TE Nick Boyle
No. 90 LB David Ojabo
No. 93 DE Calais Campbell
