New Steelers LB Kwon Alexander ready for anything with Pittsburgh

On the same day that the Pittsburgh Steelers signed inside linebacker Kwon Alexander, he was on the practice field with his new team. Alexander also spoke to the media as a member of his new team.

Alexander said all the right things when asked about his role as he joins a very crowded group of inside linebackers. Alexander said whatever the Steelers ask him to do, he’s good with it. Plus, when Alexander was asked about what he saw from the Steelers defense that translated to his skills, he have the most Steelers answer ever.

“Hard-nosed football,” Alexander said. “Hit hard, run, get the football.”

That is a great answer. It isn’t clear how the Steelers will divide up labor with all the inside linebackers they have but Alexander could have a role. Assuming Alexander stays healthy his physical nature should endear him to Steelers fans quickly. Alexander is a smart, instinctive run defender and will add some speed and punch to the defense.

LB Kwon Alexander spoke to the media after his first day in the black & gold. pic.twitter.com/xH4iOHWUTg — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) July 30, 2023

More Steelers Wire News!

Should the Steelers resign FB Derek Watt?

Steelers S Damontae Kazee in walking boot after ankle injury

Steelers announce signing of LB Kwon Alexander

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire