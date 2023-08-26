Steelers LB Kwon Alexander fined for hit in preseason

According to ESPN NFL reporter Brooke Pryor, Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Kwon Alexander was fined for a big hit in the team’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

You can see the hit in the video below that Pryor shared. According to reporters, that hit cost Alexander $43,709. We can sit and debate whether what Alexander did was illegal or not but all the players understand how the officials are going to call it and just do their best to not get caught up in it.

This hit cost Steelers ILB Kwon Alexander a $43,709 fine for unnecessary roughness, source confirms. pic.twitter.com/vEMPVL9fcl — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 19, 2023

The Steelers added Alexander late in free agency and he has been impressive. His willingness to put his body on the line to make a play is welcome on this defense.

