New Steelers LB Joe Schobert on the field for 1st practice

Joe Schobert is on the field for his first practice since being acquired from the Jaguars. He's wearing No. 45. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 15, 2021

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced they were trading a 2022 sixth-round NFL draft pick for then-Jacksonville Jaguars inside linebacker Joe Schobert. One day later, Schobert is on the field for his first training camp practice with his new team.

Schobert is wearing No. 45 and according to those in attendance is already working with the first-team defense. The hope is that Schobert can bring his coverage skills and sure tackling to an exceptional defense in need of help at inside linebacker. Schobert spent his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2020 season.

