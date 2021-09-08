Steelers LB Joe Schobert confirms T.J. Watt returned to practice on Wednesday

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hinted on Tuesday that star outside linebacker T.J. Watt would be back to practice on Wednesday and inside linebacker Joe Schobert confirmed he did attend.

With Watt back at practice, can an announcement of a massive new contract extension for Watt be far behind? Stay tuned to find out but with just a few days until the Steelers first regular-season game, there’s no time to waste.

