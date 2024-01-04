Steelers LB Elandon Roberts says he’s playing vs the Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has been so beaten up this season. One position that really took a hit has been inside linebacker. But this Saturday the Steelers should have one regular starter back when they take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Elandon Roberts talked to the media on Thursday and he said he plans to play on Saturday. Roberts has been in and out of the lineup with multiple injuries this season. More recently, Roberts has been dealing with a pectoral injury.

With Roberts returning, it isn’t clear what the Steelers will do with Myles Jack. He’s been the team’s best inside linebacker the last two weeks and could get the nod over Mykal Walker next to Roberts as a starter.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire