Steelers LB Elandon Robert has been on Pittsburgh’s radar since college

One of the big offseason additions of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been inside linebacker Elandon Roberts. Roberts, along with fellow free-agent addition Cole Holmcomb are the new starting tandem on the inside and get this unit back on track after struggles in 2022.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin talked about Roberts recently and shared that the team has been interested in him since his college days at the University of Houston when Tomlin attended his pro day.

“E Rob, we are highly familiar with since he came out of (the University of) Houston,” Tomlin said. “We were down there at his pro day and just liked his play demeanor. And that has not changed over the seven years that has been his career.”

Roberts was a sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots back in 2016. Roberts was taken seven picks before the Steelers drafted linebacker Travis Freeney who never played for the Steelers.

Roberts should add some punch to the run defense similar to what Robert Spillane did but in a full-time role. His shortcomings in coverage are well documented but even if he is just a two-down backer who can shore up stopping the run, it will be worth Tomlin keeping him in mind all this time.

More!

Steelers have no plans to replace QB Mitch Trubisky Steelers HC Mike Tomlin says he's 'comfortable' with his offensive tackles What are your early expectations for the Steelers in 2023?

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire