Steelers LB Devin Bush questionable to return with leg injury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that inside linebacker Devin Bush is questionable to return with a leg injury versus the Denver Broncos. Bush had a strong game with a sack. With Bush out, Robert Spillane replaces him in the lineup.
#Steelers LB Devin Bush has a leg injury and is questionable to return to today's game.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 10, 2021
List
Steelers vs Broncos: What to expect when Pittsburgh is on defense