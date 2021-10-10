Steelers LB Devin Bush questionable to return with leg injury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that inside linebacker Devin Bush is questionable to return with a leg injury versus the Denver Broncos. Bush had a strong game with a sack. With Bush out, Robert Spillane replaces him in the lineup.

List

Steelers vs Broncos: What to expect when Pittsburgh is on defense

Recommended Stories