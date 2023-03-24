New Steelers LB Cole Holcomb says he’s still rehabbing from foot surgery

One of the biggest free-agent signings for the Pittsburgh Steelers so far has been inside linebacker Cole Holcomb. Holcomb came over from the Washington Commanders and the Steelers are hoping he can upgrade a recently-gutted inside linebacker depth chart.

Holcomb spoke to the media and said he is still rehabbing from his foot surgery in December of 2022. Holcomb noted he will be ready to go for the season.

In addition to Holcomb, the Steelers also signed Elandon Roberts to replace Myles Jack, Robert Spillane and Devin Bush, who all either left in free agency or were cut.

The only returning inside linebacker with any meaningful experience from last season is Mark Robinson. Any delays in Holcomb’s return would mean more opportunities for the second-year linebacker.

New Steelers ILB Cole Holcomb said his season-ending foot surgery form last year won’t affect him this year pic.twitter.com/26H4XMh0QR — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) March 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire