Steelers LB Cole Holcomb carted off with leg injury

The Injuries are already starting to stack up for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense on Thursday night. First defensive tackle Montravius Adams went off with an ankle injury and now inside linebacker Cole Holcomb had to be carted off with an apparent leg injury.

Unfortunately, the injury was the result of friendly fire. Holcomb was chasing down Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and got tangled up with teammate Keanu Neal trying to make the tackle.

Holcomb has been the team’s best of the three new inside linebackers and his presence will be missed. Kwon Alexander replaces Holcomb in the starting lineup next to Elandon Roberts.

The Steelers announced that Holcomb is OUT and will not return to the game.

