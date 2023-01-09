Steelers LB Alex Highsmith uses questionable sack celebration

Ok, first and foremost, I honestly have no opinion about the nature of this sack celebration. But once the replays of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith simulating getting CPR started circulating the internet, lots of big opinions started popping up.

As you can see from the video, Highsmith gets a sack of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and before getting up, a teammate comes over and gives him several chest compressions. Given the circumstances with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin having a cardiac arrest on the field last week and being saved by CPR on the field, there are a couple of ways to look at this.

You could view this as a way to honor what happened with Hamlin or you could view it as distasteful and mocking what happened. Given the character of Highsmith, there’s no way I believe it was the latter. And in fairness, I cannot tell who the player is who gives the compressions.

But I want to open it up to everyone. Let us know in the comments below how you feel about the sack celebration. A big deal or not?

Shoutout to the Steelers for choosing literally the WORST possible sack celebration this week… pic.twitter.com/MNYB5EqMtI — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire