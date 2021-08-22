Steelers LB Alex Highsmith on relationship with Melvin Ingram

When the Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent linebacker Melvin Ingram, his spot on the defensive line was presumed — incorrectly, in fact — as starting on the strong side opposite T.J. Watt.

But because Steelers second-year edge Alex Highsmith is a pro and knows his place in the Steelers organization more than outsiders do, Highsmith didn’t see things like that.

Instead, Highsmith is thankful for Ingram and what he brings to the Steelers defense. He’s soaking up all the knowledge he can from the nine-year veteran. “Ever since Melvin came in, he’s been willing to teach me a lot. I see him make plays and see the type of guy he is,” Highsmith said in a postgame press conference.

“It’s been awesome to be able to play with him so far this preseason. We’re just both trying to push each other to be the best we can be. It’s been great working with him.”

In the preseason win over the Detroit Lions, both pass-rushers had strong outings. Highsmith played 27 snaps (15 pass, 9 run) for one solo tackle and two quarterback pressures. In Ingram’s 21 snaps (12 pass, 7 run), he contributed a quarterback pressure and tackle for a 3-yard loss on running back Dedrick Mills.

