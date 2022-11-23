Steelers LB Alex Highsmith nominee for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that outside linebacker Alex Highsmith is the team’s nominee for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. This award is intended to recognize players for their sportsmanship, integrity and respect for the game on the field.

Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the NFL and former player Troy Vincent explained the spirit of the rule very well.

“These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees exemplify the fiercest competition combined with the excellence of sportsmanship. It reflects the very values of respect, resilience, and fairness that inspire both teammates and opponents to be the best in the world.”

Every team nominated a player and those nominees are trimmed to four finalists from each conference. The Steelers have never had a player win the away. Last year’s winner was New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was the first recipient of the award.

.@highsmith34 is the #Steelers nominee for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, presented annually to a player for their on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.https://t.co/FFjRjPeSP4 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 22, 2022

List

4 stats that stood out from Steelers vs Bengals

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire