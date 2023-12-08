Steelers LB Alex Highsmith OUT with neck injury

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to come back and beat the New England Patriots, they will have to do it without outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. Highsmith suffered a neck injury early in the first half and after initially being questionable has been downgraded to OUT for the rest of the game.

This is in addition to fellow starting outside linebacker T.J. Watt who took a huge hit to the head on the opening defensive drive and has been on and off the field, and you can see he is not playing at 100 percent.

Compounding this issue is the fact that The Steelers deactivated veteran outside linebacker Markus Golden before this game. That means the bulk of the snaps will be rookie Nick Herbig and neither he nor Watt are going to get any rest.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire