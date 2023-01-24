Steelers LB Alex Highsmith named PFWA All-AFC Team

2022 marked a breakout season for Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. Highsmith was rewarded for his big year by being named to All-AFC Team by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Highsmith finished his third NFL season with a team-high 14.5 sacks. This was good enough for sixth-best in the NFL. Highsmith also had 63 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 20 quarterback hits. The Steelers drafted Highsmith in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Charlotte.

Despite this strong season, Highsmith got snubbed for the Pro Bowl in favor of teammate T.J. Watt. Watt missed nearly half the season with a torn pectoral but made it in on reputation while Highsmith had the better year. Highsmith is headed into the final year of his rookie contract and his big season makes him an excellent target for an extension this offseason.

The PFWA also voted Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the All-NFL Team after his huge season.

