Steelers LB Alex Highsmith OUT with knee injury

The hits keep coming for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. The team first announced that outside linebacker T.J. Watt was out with a groin injury. Now the other starting outside linebacker, Alex Highsmith, has been declared out with a knee injury of his own.

Pittsburgh’s defense has been abysmal all game, even when Watt and Highsmith were on the field. The Steelers trail the Vikings 29-0 late in the third quarter with no end in sight.

UPDATE: Highsmith (knee) is now OUT for the rest of tonight’s game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 10, 2021

