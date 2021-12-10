Steelers LB Alex Highsmith OUT with knee injury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The hits keep coming for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. The team first announced that outside linebacker T.J. Watt was out with a groin injury. Now the other starting outside linebacker, Alex Highsmith, has been declared out with a knee injury of his own.

Pittsburgh’s defense has been abysmal all game, even when Watt and Highsmith were on the field. The Steelers trail the Vikings 29-0 late in the third quarter with no end in sight.

List

Steelers vs Vikings: Pittsburgh's keys to victory

Recommended Stories