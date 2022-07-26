Steelers Larry Ogunjobi and Mason Rudolph put incident behind them

It is easy to forget when Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had their scrum, then-Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was a part of it as well. Ogunjobi came in late with a blindside hit on Rudolph that looked far worse than it was.

Ogunjobi spoke to reportes on Tuesday as the team reported to training camp and said said the incident between Rudolph and Ogunjobi is “water under the bridge” after Rudolph reached out to Ogunjobi after he was signed by the Steelers this offseason.

From a football perspective, Ogunjobi is a fascinating signing because he could be the perfect player to pair up with Cam Heyward and replace Stephon Tuitt in the starting lineup.

Larry Ogunjobi said it “speaks volumes” about Mason Rudolph that the QB reached out to him after he signed with Steelers. Called the incident when he was with the Browns “water under the bridge.” — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 26, 2022

